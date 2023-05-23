'Reckless' Crash Topples Traffic Light In Toms River: Police

On Tuesday, May 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident.

The initial investigation revealed Daniella Ippolitto was traveling westbound on Route 37 "at a high rate of speed" when she lost control of her SUV while changing lanes, police said.

She crashed into a vehicle that was stopped for the red light at the intersection; and ultimately a traffic signal, causing it to fall into the roadway, forcing the closure of one lane eastbound on Route 37, police said.

The sole occupant of the stopped vehicle, a 19-year-old male, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Ippolitto was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Police did not say how seriously she was hurt.

Ippolitto received citations for careless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to keep right, and reckless driving, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Fitzgerald.

