Toms River Trio Indicted In Fatal Shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

Three men from the Jersey Shore have been indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on murder charges, authorities said.

They are accused of shooting a vehicle occupied by three people near Toms River Apartments on Main Street last fall, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Shadrach Correa, 19, Daivon Sullivan, 19, and Leyron Jones, 24, all of Toms River also were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer saidl.

Their charges are in connection with the shooting death of Javon Cutler, 19, of Bayville in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said Wednesday.

Cutler, a backseat passenger, was struck in the head by a bullet on Oct. 11, 2020, the prosecutor said.

The car's driver drove the victim to Community Medical Center. Cutler was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he died three days later, the prosecutor said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded Cutler’s death was caused by "an intermediate distance gunshot wound to the head."

Correa, Sullivan and Jones all acted together in the fatal shooting, investigators found.

Correa has been held at the Ocean County Jail since Oct. 23, 2020, on an unrelated weapon charge, the prosecutor said.

Sullivan and Jones were arrested on Oct. 29, 2020, and have been held in Ocean County Jail since then, he said.

At least nine local police departments and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the case, as well as the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police and state Department of Corrections.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy is handling the case.

