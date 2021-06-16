Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: New Suits Detail Sex Abuse By North Jersey Teacher Who Had Trysts With Students
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Toms River Trio Indicted In Fatal Shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Shadrach Correa, 19, Daivon Sullivan, 19, and Leyron Jones, 24, all of Toms River
Shadrach Correa, 19, Daivon Sullivan, 19, and Leyron Jones, 24, all of Toms River Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Three men from the Jersey Shore have been indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on murder charges, authorities said.

They are accused of shooting a vehicle occupied by three people near Toms River Apartments on Main Street last fall, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Shadrach Correa, 19, Daivon Sullivan, 19, and Leyron Jones, 24, all of Toms River also were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer saidl.

Their charges are in connection with the shooting death of Javon Cutler, 19, of Bayville in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said Wednesday.

Cutler, a backseat passenger, was struck in the head by a bullet on Oct. 11, 2020, the prosecutor said.

The car's driver drove the victim to Community Medical Center. Cutler was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he died three days later, the prosecutor said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded Cutler’s death was caused by "an intermediate distance gunshot wound to the head."

Correa, Sullivan and Jones all acted together in the fatal shooting, investigators found.

Correa has been held at the Ocean County Jail since Oct. 23, 2020, on an unrelated weapon charge, the prosecutor said.

Sullivan and Jones were arrested on Oct. 29, 2020, and have been held in Ocean County Jail since then, he said.

At least nine local police departments and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the case, as well as the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police and state Department of Corrections.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy is handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.