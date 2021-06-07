Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: NJ Attorney General Confirms Bayonne Man Shot Dead By Police During Domestic Call
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Trying To Figure Out Who Set Fire To Abandoned Boat On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County.
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County. Photo Credit: NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife

Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County.

The wreckage was found at Colliers Mills WMA in Jackson Township, the NJ Division of Wildlife said Monday.

"Aside from the environmental impact, this careless act placed local residents and their homes at risk," officials said. 

If you recognize this boat or have any information about this incident, please call 855-OGT-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards may be offered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.