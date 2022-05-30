Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck By Toms River Police Car

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP medevac
NJSP medevac Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a Toms River police car Sunday, May 29, authorities said.

The man was trying to cross Fischer Boulevard at Adams Avenue when he was struck around 10 p.m., local police said.

He was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit responded to the scene. The accident is currently under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.