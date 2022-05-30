Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck By Toms River Police Car

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a Toms River police car Sunday, May 29, authorities said.

The man was trying to cross Fischer Boulevard at Adams Avenue when he was struck around 10 p.m., local police said.

He was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit responded to the scene. The accident is currently under investigation.

