Man Taken Into Custody In 'Active Distress'In Brick Township Dies At Hospital: AG

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office is reviewing the incident because state law and his own guidelines require him to investigate any death that follows an encounter with law enforcement.

Preliminarily, Platkin said, it appears Brick Township officers handcuffed the man after finding him in the street in the area of Wisteria Drive and Vermont Drive, then brought him to a grassy area nearby and summoned EMS, shortly before 4:30 p.m Thursday, May 9.

The as-yet unidentified man was pronounced dead at the medical center shortly before 6 p.m., the attorney general said.

Guidelines for such incidents guarantee that a review is done in "full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, Platkin has said.

A review by the A.G.'s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) ordinarily includes witness interviews, photographs, review of video footage, and autopsy results from a medical examiner.

The evidence is all presented to a grand jury in a "neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” Platkin said.

After hearing the testimony and reviewing the evidence, grand jurors vote on whether to clear the officer or bring charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.