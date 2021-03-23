Pair Sought In Jersey Shore Armed Robbery

Police in Ocean County are on the lookout for two armed robbery suspects, authorities said.

The robbery took place about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday near a Wawa on Route 37 in Toms River, according to initial reports.

A handgun was shown. The suspects took personal possessions from a victim before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

The light over the rear license plate was reported out, but police said part of the plate read "B13."

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.