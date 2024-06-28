Gabriella was identified by a GoFundMe campaign as the victim of the Thursday, June, 27 Manchester shooting.

Among those left mourning her loss is her son, Calvin Brodie Jr., who is 3 years old.

"Gabriella has left us all way to soon," reads the campaign launched by Matthew Souders. "She was taken from us on June 27th in the horrific shooting in Manchester. The family is so heartbroken over this tragic loss."

"We are raising money for Gabriella’s funeral so we all can say our good byes to our angel baby as well to help out her son during this difficult time as he just lost his mother."

The campaign has a goal of raising $10,000.

Gabriella's obituary on the Oliverie Funeral Home website says she was born in Staten Island but has been living in Ocean County for 18 years.

"A young vibrant, strong independent woman who loved the color purple and enjoyed laughing with her great sense of humor," the obituary says. "She collected Jordans, & Nike sneakers, and listened to Rap, R&B and Country music and was kind, giving, good hearted."

In addition to her son, Gabriella is survived by her parents, Carmine and Regina Caroleo; Calvin's father, Calvin Brodie Sr.; siblings, Angel Torres and his girlfriend Nicole Alexander, and Annamaria Caroleo and her fiancé Matthew Souders.

Gabriella is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones, who shared memories and tributes to social media.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2 at 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Services begin at 6 p.m.

Click here to donate to Gabriella Caroleo's family and here for her complete obituary.

