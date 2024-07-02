Teen On Ventilator, Families Rebuilding After Massive Townhome Fire In Toms River: Fundraisers

A GoFundMe page said the 17-year-old boy named Matthew was in the intensive care unit at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after inhaling "a significant amount of soot and smoke." Two of his family members and three firefighters were also injured in the massive fire at Mariners Cove on Monday, July 1.

Matthew's GoFundMe page had raised more than $2,200 from at least 39 donations as of Tuesday, July 2.

"Our family is absolutely crushed over this," wrote Emily Pilling, Matthew's cousin and creator of the fundraiser. "However he seems to be responding well to the care he is receiving. We know he will pull through. What was once their home has been turned to nothing but ash and dirt."

Matthew's father and 18-year-old brother were released from Community Medical Center after suffering burns and smoke inhalation. The fire destroyed the family's clothes, phones, personal documents, medicine, and furniture.

The family also lost mementos of the teens' mother who died in 2018.

"We are all just happy that everyone is alive," Pilling wrote. "While items are replaceable and we are totally aware of that, this is still a major setback for our poor family. My uncle has been permanently disabled for some time now which makes this journey of replenishing things extremely difficult."

Silverton firefighters responded to the fire on Kettle Creek Road at around 3:20 a.m., the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention said. Two townhome units were fully on fire and flames were spreading to neighboring units.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the flames. Two were treated at a hospital and released.

About 10 residents were displaced after building inspectors ruled six units were unsafe and two others were severely damaged. The Red Cross said it was helping eight people from three families with immediate needs like food, clothing, and temporary housing.

Another GoFundMe page was created for two other fire victims: Gary Hipple and his wife Dana. They have three children and while no one from their family was injured, the page said they lost everything.

Gary Hipple is the general manager of Onyx Cycle, a motorcycle repair shop in Brick Township, and Dana works at a retail maintenance company.

"Both are loving and kind people who always help others!" wrote Ron Turcotte, a friend of the Hipples who started their fundraiser. "I hope we all can help them! This is everyone’s worst nightmare."

The GoFundMe for the Hipples had raised more than $1,700 from at least 27 donations as of Tuesday, July 2.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said the fire was accidental, likely caused by "the failure of energized electrical equipment." The Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Toms River police, and the township's fire bureau assisted in the investigation.

