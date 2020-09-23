Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean County Man, 42, Admits Possessing Child Pornography

Jon Craig
Michael Delia
Michael Delia Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 42-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to possessing more than 1,000 child pornography images, authorities said.

Michael Delia, 42, of Waretown faces four years in state prison on the charge, Ocean Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Delia pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography on Wednesday before Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter, 

A January 2019 investigation by the county prosecutor's High Tech Crime Unit found an internet provider address belonging to Delia was being used to download child pornography from a peer-to-peer file sharing application, Billhimer said.

A warranted search was made on Delia's home on March 5, 2019, according to Billhimer.

During the search, detectives from the county High Tech Crime Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- Homeland Security Investigations and Ocean Township Police Department seized a laptop computer, cell phone and other electronic equipment belonging to Delia, Billhimer said.

Delia's laptop computer contained at least 1,000 images of child pornography, he said.

Delia was arrested without incident and taken to Ocean County Jail, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11. 

Assistant Prosecutor Shanon Chant-Berry handled the case.

