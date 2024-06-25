$40K Mega Millions Winner Purchased At Lakewood Convenience Store

The ticket was purchased at Lucky 2 Convenience Store on Route 70 in Lakewood, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball in the drawing on Friday, June 21.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 27, 40, and 44. The Mega Ball was 19 and the Megaplier was four.

No one matched all six numbers in the estimated $80 million jackpot. One lottery player in Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, June 25 and the jackpot was expected to be an estimated $97 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.