Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Lakewood Fugitive, 24, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

Jon Craig
Jahvontae Debose
Jahvontae Debose Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old man from Lakewood has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Jahvontae Debose has been charged with murder in the multiple shooting death of Da'Jour Randolph, 20, of Little Egg Harbor on Sunday night in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer.

Debose was arrested on Tuesday during a motor vehicle stop in Pleasantville, authorities said. He also was charged with several drug and weapons possession offenses, the prosecutor said.

Debose was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

“Law enforcement officers at the local, county, state, and federal levels demonstrated outstanding teamwork in connection with this very deliberative and comprehensive investigation. I am extremely grateful for their hard work and perseverance in expeditiously solving this horrendous and senseless crime,” Billhimer said.

