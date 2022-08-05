Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Jersey Shore Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Overdose Death: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Dandre Tubbs
Dandre Tubbs Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail/ Ocean County Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man from Ocean County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, authorities said.

Dandre Tubbs, of Manchester,, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5 as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to manslaughter in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Manchester last August, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

He was additionally charged with the possession and distribution of fentanyl.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Manchester police responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive male. The man was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that Tubbs supplied fentanyl to the victim the day before his death.

A toxicology report confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system. Based on this toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Tubbs was arrested by Manchester police during a motor vehicle stop. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

