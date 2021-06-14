HEROES: Lakewood Patrolman, Passerby Pull Trapped Driver From Burning Car, Brick Police Say

An off-duty Lakewood police officer and a second passerby rescued a Brick motorist trapped in a burning car, authorities said.

Lakewood Police Officer Daniel Spagnuola, who was driving to work at the time of the crash, reportedly saved the driver's life by applying a tourniquet to his bleeding leg, police said.

Lakewood Police Officer Daniel Spagnuola Facebook/ Lakewood PD

And an unidentified Good Samaritan from Lakewood reportedly helped pull the teenage driver from his Mazda.

After surgery on his leg, Kyle Mueller, 18, of Brick remained in stable condition on Monday, according to Brick Township Police Officer Victoria Finelli.

The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday on Cedar Bridge Avenue, near an entrance to the Garden State Parkway in Brick, Finelli said.

After riding atop a guardrail and colliding with a utility pole, power lines fell on the 2003 Mazda Tribute's roof, trapping the 18-year-old amidst flames, Finelli said.

In addition to Brick and Lakewood police, first responders included Brenton Woods Fire Company (Station 21), Pioneer Fire Company (Station 22), and Lakewood Fire Department Engine 5 and Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Fire companies stood by until Jersey Central Power and Light turned off the live power lines, Finelli said.

Mueller was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune by Brick Police EMS and paramedics from Hackensack Meridian Hospital.

The Lakewood Scoop posted a video of the car fire online here:

The road was closed and traffic was detoured for several hours, Finelli said.

JCPL Utility crews repaired the damaged wires and replaced the broken utility pole, she said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Patrolman David Thergesen at 732-451-2037.

