Fugitive Sought In Jersey Shore Hotel Attack, Stabbing Victim Critical

Authorities in Ocean County seek the public's help locating a suspect believed to have critically wounded a woman from Toms River in a hotel lobby last week.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville remains at large but has been charged with attempted murder, contempt and weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitchell Little.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Toms River Township Police responded to a 9-1-1 call to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue about a fight in the lobby of the hotel, Billhimer and Little said.

Patrol officers found the woman, whose name has not been released, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her head, face and body, they said.

The stabbing victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was listed in stable but critical condition, the prosecutor said on Monday.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau identified Bryant as the assailant responsible for the woman's life-threatening injuries.

“Bryant is encouraged to turn himself in, a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his name has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database," Billhimer said.

Anyone with information concerning Bryant’s whereabouts – or any information about the case -- is urged to call Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Ryan Quinn of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

