Toms River Dad, Church Musician With 'Angelic Voice' Dies After Motorcycle Crash: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said 30-year-old Collins Oluleti died on Wednesday, June 12. The father of a two-year-old girl was returning home from church when he crashed in Manchester Township on Sunday, June 9.

Oluleti's GoFundMe page had raised more than $1,300 from at least 17 donations as of Friday, June 21.

"He was a musician who loved playing the keyboards and had an angelic voice," wrote Anel John, the fundraiser's organizer. "He played in several churches in New Jersey."

Manchester Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of County Route 571 and Beacon Street at around 1:11 p.m. Officers found Oluleti unresponsive with a severe head injury.

Investigators said Oluleti was riding a black 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S east on County Route 571 in the left lane. A silver 2004 Toyota Camry was heading north on Beacon Street and stopped at the intersection with County Route 571.

The Toyota entered the intersection and Oluleti braked to avoid hitting the car. He lost control, fell onto the pavement, and was thrown off the Kawasaki. The motorcycle slid about 287 feet.

Oluleti slid forward and hit the front end of the Toyota. Investigators said he was wearing an approved helmet but it fell off when he slid on the pavement before he hit the car.

After hitting him, the Toyota reversed about 32 feet and dragged Oluleti about 11 feet because he was stuck underneath the car. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The 26-year-old Toms River man who drove the Toyota and his three passengers weren't injured. The car's airbags didn't deploy.

Daily Voice reached out to the Manchester Township Police Department for updated information about the crash but a spokesperson didn't respond as of press time. Police previously said "failure to yield right of way" at the intersection appeared to be the main cause of the crash.

