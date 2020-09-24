First Responders Called To Ocean County Building Collapse, Workers Trapped

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to Ocean County on a report of a building collapse, authorities said.

The top floors of a three-story home under construction on Bayview Avenue in Long Beach Township collapsed, according to an initial, unconfirmed report.

Workers were apparently trapped on the roof and two medevac helicopters were en route about 9 a.m. on Thursday, initial reports said.

Neighboring township rescue teams also were called for assistance.

This is a developing news story.

