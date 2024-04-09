Fair 69°

Maggie's Lakewood

A "distressed and naked" vandal is accused of breaking into a Lakewood bar and turning things upside-down.

Damage to&nbsp;Maggies Bar &amp; Grill.

 Photo Credit: Maggies Bar & Grill Facebook
Chris Spiker
Lakewood police responded to a reported burglary at Maggie's Bar & Restaurant on Country Club Drive at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 7, police said.

An employee said a man was in the restaurant destroying furniture, equipment, and inventory.

Officers found a 29-year-old Lakewood man "unclothed and exhibiting signs of emotional distress." An officer approached him calmly and he was arrested.

The man was charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. About $100,000 in damage was done to the bar.

The man was also brought to a hospital for psychological evaluation and treatment.

