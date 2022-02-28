Family Dog Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt In Toms River Blaze: Police

A family dog was killed and a second dog is missing after a serious house fire in Ocean County, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 28,at approximately 6:45 a.m., multiple police and fire units responded to Monroe Avenue for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fist responders found the home was fully engulfed, police said.

Multiple fire companies from Toms River, and surrounding towns, arrived at the residence to extinguish the blaze.

The homeowners were not home when the fire began, but unfortunately one of the family dogs did perish in the blaze, and one remains missing at this time, police said on Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles and a neighboring home also sustained damage as a result of the fire.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries they sustained while battling the blaze, Toms River CSO's also remained on the scene to assist with medical attention.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Detective Ryan Parente and Toms River Fire Inspector Rich Foster.

