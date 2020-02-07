Community Rallies For Kennel Owners Who Lost Jersey Shore Home, Pets To Lightning Strike Blaze

A Jersey Shore couple best known for working magic with animals, especially as popular dog-training professionals, were left homeless on Wednesday after a lightning strike destroyed their house and kennel -- killing several pets, authorities said,

Friends and clients of Liz Casterlin and Mark Buglio -- owners of J&R Kennel LLC at 318 Beckerville Road in Manchester -- have made a plea to the community to donate food and essential supplies to the couple.

At least two cats, a bird and several reptiles died in the fast-moving fire, which broke out in the 1½-story ranch house about 3 p.m., Manchester Township police said. Responders included firefighters from Whiting, Manchester, Ridgeway, Forked River, Lakehurst, Cassville and Whitesville, as well as Manchester Township EMS and police.

Bugliio and Casterlin have been "life savers to us and our dogs," their friends wrote on Facebook. "They tragically lost their home yesterday from a fire caused by lightening. We are going to be set up as a donation site at our school so everyone can get them and their animals some much needed items."

Additional drop-off times are forthcoming so Buglio and Casterlin can choose what they need.

The American Red Cross found temporary lodging and provided supplies to the family.

