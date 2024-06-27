Spa Owner Arrested After Prostitution Suspected At Barnegat, Manahawkin Massage Parlors

Kani Peng, 53, was charged with promoting prostitution, maintaining a nuisance, financial facilitation, and engaging in prostitution. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, along with the police chiefs in Barnegat and Stafford townships, announced her arrest in a joint news release on Thursday, June 27.

The investigation focused on Rainbow Spa on North Main Street in Barnegat and Bay Spa on East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin between October 2023 and June. Investigators said women living in both massage parlors engaged in sexual activity for money.

Prosecutors said Peng owned and managed both spas. She was frequently seen providing items like food, clothes, and cleaning supplies for the operation.

Police executed search warrants at the spas and Peng's home on Wednesday, June 19. Detectives found evidence that Peng was aware of prostitution at the massage parlors.

Peng was arrested at Bay Spa by Barnegat police. She was served her charges by a summons and awaits a first court appearance.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection helped state, county, and township investigators in the case.

