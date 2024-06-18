Woman Clinging To Tree, Her Dog Rescued After Falling In Brick Township

Herbertsville firefighters responded to the scene on Winding River Road at around 6:44 p.m. on Monday, June 17, the fire company said in a Facebook post.

Crews found the woman and her dog fell 10 to 15 feet down an embankment. The woman was hanging onto a tree to prevent falling any further.

Firefighters used rope to pull the woman and her dog to safety. The fire company didn't say if either one suffered injuries.

Brick Township police and paramedics also helped at the scene.

