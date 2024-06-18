Fair 85°

Woman Clinging To Tree, Her Dog Rescued After Falling In Brick Township

Firefighters rescued a woman who was clinging to a tree after she and her dog fell in Brick Township, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a woman clinging to a tree on Winding River Road in Brick Township, NJ, on June 17, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Herbertsville Fire Company No. 1
Herbertsville firefighters responded to the scene on Winding River Road at around 6:44 p.m. on Monday, June 17, the fire company said in a Facebook post

Crews found the woman and her dog fell 10 to 15 feet down an embankment. The woman was hanging onto a tree to prevent falling any further.

Firefighters used rope to pull the woman and her dog to safety. The fire company didn't say if either one suffered injuries.

Brick Township police and paramedics also helped at the scene.

