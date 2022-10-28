Brick Police Seek Tips In Hit-Run Crash Involving Pickup

Police in Brick Township seek the public's help locating a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash occurred at West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street, police said.

A female pedestrian was entering her vehicle which was parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue, when a dark-colored pick-up truck struck her with the passenger side of their vehicle, causing injuries to her face, police said.

The vehicle is reported to be a mid-sized pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F150 crew cab. The truck headed west on Route 88 towards Lakewood shortly after the crash, police said.

The vehicle's side mirrors are equipped with turn lamps, and there may be damage to the passenger side mirror.

The victim reported that the vehicle was traveling on West Princeton Avenue towards Route 70, and after the collision, it made a left turn onto Hoffman Street.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Ptl. Dan Fogarty #211 of the Brick Township Traffic Safety Unit at 732-262-1141 or at via email at Dfogarty@brickpd.com.

