Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Toms River Ice Hockey Captain Aidan Inteso Dies, 18

Cecilia Levine
Aidan Inteso Photo Credit: Danielle Irey
Aidan Inteso Photo Credit: Danielle Irey

Former Toms River ice hockey captain Aidan Inteso died on Sunday.  He was 18 years old.

Aidan was a four-year varsity defenseman and served as the team's assistant captain as a junior, and captain as a senior.

He earned the "Warrior Award" as a junior and "Student Athlete" award as a senior. 

The Toms River South-East Varsity Ice Hockey team mourned his death in a Facebook post.

Dozens of people expressed condolences.

Rick Dispoto remembered Aidan as "one of the greatest, in character, academics, athletics and childhood."

Others noted his kindness, natural leadership skills and work ethic.

The cause of death was not immediately known. Services had not been made public.

