Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said.

One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said. 

An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was ejected and that CPR was in progress. Two other people were being evaluated for injuries. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

