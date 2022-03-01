Pedestrian, 66, Struck, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A 66-year-old woman from Ocean County was killed in a pedestrian crash, authorities said.

At 9:12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, Jackson police officers responded to White Road near the intersection of Whitesville Road for a pedestrian who had been struck and the CPR was in progress.

The initial investigation revealed that Sabrina Ben-Porat of Jackson was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango being operated by a 22-year-old male resident of Toms River, police said. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by Patrol Officers Kevin Chesney, Robert Reiff and Andrew Lopez under the supervision of Sgt. Richard Bosley of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to contact them at 732-928-1111.

