Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Capitol Rioter, Penn State Grad Dies By Suicide Month Before Sentencing
News

Pedestrian, 66, Struck, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jackson police
Jackson police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jackson PD

A 66-year-old woman from Ocean County was killed in a pedestrian crash, authorities said.

At 9:12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, Jackson police officers responded to White Road near the intersection of Whitesville Road for a pedestrian who had been struck and the CPR was in progress.

The initial investigation revealed that Sabrina Ben-Porat of Jackson was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango being operated by a 22-year-old male resident of Toms River, police said. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by Patrol Officers Kevin Chesney, Robert Reiff and Andrew Lopez under the supervision of Sgt. Richard Bosley of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. 

 Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to contact them at 732-928-1111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.