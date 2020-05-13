Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lakewood Rabbi Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Order Promises To Do It Again, Report Says

FAA Arrests Lakewood's Rabbi Yisrael Knopfler
FAA Arrests Lakewood's Rabbi Yisrael Knopfler Video Credit: FAA Lakewood
Lakewood police arrested a rabbi on Monday for hosting a backyard gathering of more than 10 people, a violation of a state COVID-19 order. Photo Credit: Facebook/ FAA

A Lakewood rabbi accused of violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order banning gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak was recently arrested for holding a religious service in his own backyard.

Rabbi Yisrael A. Knopfler "absolutely" plans on doing it again, he told NJ.com.

Monday's arrest, captured on this FAA Facebook video, came after Lakewood police broke up an event that Knopfler organized on Lag B’Omer, a minor holiday commemorating the end of a historic plague.

Public celebrations, which include bonfires, concerts, graduations and weddings, are prohibited because of coronavirus. In the video, some guests appear to be wearing protective masks.

Knopfler joined NJ Catholic Priest Kevin Robinson in suing Murphy and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan alleging that the state’s prohibition of religious services during COVID-19 violates the U.S. Constitution 1st and 14th amendments.

Click here for more from NJ.com

