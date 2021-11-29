Jersey Shore Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Teenage Driver

A 72-year-old pedestrian from Ocean County was killed while crossing the street, authorities said.

The unidentified man was reportedly walking across Beach Boulevard near Biscayne Drive in Lacey Township when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 19-year-old driver stopped and cooperated with patrol officers at the scene, police said.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday. Lacey Township EMS and RWJ paramedics responded.

The victim, a Forked River resident whose name had not been released, died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Lacey Sgt. George Resetar and Patrolman Michael Baldasari at 609-693-6636, ext. 2542.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can help police with details should contact Patrolman Baldasari at 609-693-6636 extension 2542.

