Jersey Shore Man 'Set Fire' To Car He Allegedly Broke Into: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft and shoplifting, authorities said.

Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22 in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on Aug. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Salters entered a Wawa convenience store in Lacey Township and shoplifted an energy drink. Salters then exited the store and proceeded to North Hollywood Boulevard in Lacey Township where he made entry into six unlocked motor vehicles - removing loose change from two of those vehicles, Billhimer said. Salters attempted to gain entry into three additional vehicles but was unsuccessful.

During the course of entering a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on North Hollywood Boulevard, Salters allegedly ignited a fire inside the passenger compartment, Billhimer said. After the fire was set, Salters fled the area on a bicycle.

Salters was served with the complaints at the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held on unrelated charges.

“The arrest of this defendant should serve as a reminder to everyone to lock their vehicles locked at all times, especially overnight," Billhimer said.

