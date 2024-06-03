Manchester Township Woman Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Car: Police

Manchester Township police responded to the intersection of Route 70 and County Route 571 at around 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, the department said in a news release. Officers found a blue 2010 Honda Civic facing west and a black 2023 Honda CR-V off the road, both with extensive front-end damage.

Investigators said the CR-V was heading north on County Route 571 and the Civic was traveling south through the intersection. The Civic tried to make a left turn onto Route 70 but the CR-V struck the car's front end and hit a traffic sign on the side of the road.

The 66-year-old Manchester woman driving the Civic was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with "extensive" leg injuries. She was listed in stable condition at the Neptune hospital, according to police.

The 62-year-old Allenwood man driving the CR-V wasn't injured. The intersection was closed during the investigation and cleanup.

The investigation was ongoing but police said "failure to observe" the intersection's traffic light appeared to be the main cause of the crash.

