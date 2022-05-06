Jersey Shore Man Gets 10 Years Prison For Operating A Drug Facility: Prosecufor

A 22-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for operating a drug facility, authorities said.

Andrew Bradley of Lacey Township was sentenced on Friday, May 6, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation conducted by Lacey Township police's Detective Bureau between 2017 and 2020 determined that Bradley was utilizing a residence in the Forked River section of Lacey Township to store and distribute cocaine and marijuana, Billhimer said.

Detectives performed a motor vehicle stop on Bradley’s vehicle in Lacey Township on Oct. 1, 2021, at which time Bradley was detained.

Lacey Township Detectives — with the assistance of the Stafford Township Police Department K-9 Unit — executed court-authorized search warrants on Bradley’s vehicle and residence.

Detectives seized unspecified quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), marijuana including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), drug paraphernalia, and equipment and supplies indicative of manufacturing and distributing cocaine, from Bradley’s residence, Billhimer said.

Bradley was taken into custody and taken to the Ocean County Jail, and later released due to New Jersey Bail Reform.

