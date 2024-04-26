Catalina Reinoso Arquero died on Friday, Apr. 19 at 18 years old, according to her obituary. She was a recent graduate of Brick Township High School and worked at the Marshall's department store in Brick.

Reinoso's obituary said she was "always kind and generous with everyone."

"She was liked by all who knew her," the obituary read. "She was a happy, friendly girl who loved music, pets, and being with her friends, her longtime boyfriend, Coty, and her family. She was a loving sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved the beach and loved to travel."

Reinoso was airlifted to a trauma center hospital after a crash on Lacey Road in Manchester Township at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 14. On her GoFundMe page, family friend David Uriarte said Reinoso was "deceased for 17 minutes then resuscitated back to life" at the crash scene.

The GoFundMe page for Reinoso had raised more than $18,200 people from at least 535 donations as of Friday, Apr. 26. Her family said the money will pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

After she was declared brain dead, Reinoso's family made the heartbreaking decision to donate her organs to nine people.

"Her generosity is preserving nine lives so they can continue living and honoring Catalina’s gift of life," her obituary said.

Uriarte also said several other people were injured in the car but they had all been discharged from the hospital. Manchester police said the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was leading the crash investigation.

The prosecutor's office had not responded to Daily Voice's request for more information as of press time.

Reinoso is survived by her mother, her father, her stepmother, two brothers, two sisters, and three stepbrothers. She was also survived by her grandparents, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held for Reinoso at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals on St. Catherine Boulevard in Toms River. It will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28.

Reinoso's funeral will be at Grace Bible Church on Squankum-Allenwood Road in Allenwood at 11 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 29.

You can click here to see Catalina Reinoso's GoFundMe page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.