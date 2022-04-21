Contact Us
Crash Snarls Traffic On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

A rush-hour crash was snarling traffic on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 near the southbound entrance to Exit 91 in Brick Township.

It was not immediately known whether there were any injuries though EMS crews were called. New Jersey State Police were at the crash scene, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

