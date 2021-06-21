Construction Accident At Nuclear Plant Knocks Out Power Along Jersey Shore

A construction accident at a defunct nuclear plant in Ocean County knocked out electricity in several towns, authorities said.

A machine reportedly took down a utility pole and some power lines at Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant on Monday afternoon.

The accident triggered a power outage throughout Berkeley Township, Lacey Township, Barnegat Township and Waretown, initial reports said.

Electricity was lost by at least 30,000 households and businesses, Jersey Central Power and Light reported about 2 p.m.

Ocean Township police reported that crews were working to restore power.

Police departments on the Jersey Shore said they were aware of the power outages, so residents do not need to call unless it is an emergency.

Ocean Township police and other Jersey Shore law enforcement agencies issued this alert. Nixle/ Ocean Township Police Department

It marked the second major incident at the decommissioned power plant this year.

In late February, a Holtec International worker was splashed with radioactive water in late February after a mechanical problem involving a canister holding spent nuclear fuel at the permanently shuttered power plant.

The Oyster Creek plant was cited by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a low-level safety violation, multiple media outlets reported earlier this month.

Contaminated water spilled onto the worker and spread to two levels of the reactor building, authorities said at the time.

The nuclear plant is running months ahead of schedule removing spent nuclear fuel from the site, Holtec officials have said.

