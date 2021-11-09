Community Support Surges For Toms River Man Killed In Weekend Crash

There's an outpouring of support for a Toms River man killed in a single-car crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Kishon Richards, 28, of Toms River who died of injuries from Saturday evening's crash.

Justin Butler, who organized the GoFundMe campaign, wrote, "Kishon Richards was a one of a kind person who touched every life he met. Despite the numerous obstacles he faced he overcame every single one with a smile on his face.

More than $1,800 had been raised by Tuesday afternoon.

Kishon was killed when his pickup truck smashed into a grove of trees in Jackson Township.

"We are requesting donations to contribute to Kishon’s passion of inspiring others in fitness and mental health," the GoFundMe page says. "Let’s continue to build on Kishon’s legacy."

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

