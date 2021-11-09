Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: 'Smackdown' Is Over: Kids Throughout NJ Can Now Sell Lemonade, Mow Lawns Without A Permit
News

Police Identify 28-Year-Old Toms River Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jackson Mills Road at Harmony Road
Jackson Mills Road at Harmony Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have released the name of a 28-year-old driver killed when his pickup truck struck a grove of trees on the Jersey Shore.

Kishon Richards of Toms River struck a guard rail near Interstate 195 in Jackson and crashed into trees, according to police.

The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. Saturday along Jackson Mills Road near the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road, police said. 

Patrol officers found a 2009 Ford Ranger occupied by an unidentified man had crashed in a wooded area.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Jackson Mills Road. 

Richards was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

Richards was airlifted to a local hospital where he died later the same evening.

The crash is being investigated by Patrol Officer Stephen Cilento of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have any additional information for this incident is asked to contact him at 732-928-1111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.