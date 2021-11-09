Police Identify 28-Year-Old Toms River Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police have released the name of a 28-year-old driver killed when his pickup truck struck a grove of trees on the Jersey Shore.

Kishon Richards of Toms River struck a guard rail near Interstate 195 in Jackson and crashed into trees, according to police.

The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. Saturday along Jackson Mills Road near the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road, police said.

Patrol officers found a 2009 Ford Ranger occupied by an unidentified man had crashed in a wooded area.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Jackson Mills Road.

Richards was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

Richards was airlifted to a local hospital where he died later the same evening.

The crash is being investigated by Patrol Officer Stephen Cilento of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have any additional information for this incident is asked to contact him at 732-928-1111.

