Car Strikes Tree Near Garden State Parkway Service Area: NJSP

A car crashed into a tree along the Garden State Parkway after a collision with another car, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 12:46 p.m. Monday, May 23 on the parkway northbound at milepost 75.9 in Lacey Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in near the service area and one vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, he said.

EMS evaluated the occupants of the vehicles but they all refused further medical treatment, according to State Police.

