Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
News

Car Strikes Tree Near Garden State Parkway Service Area: NJSP

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A car crashed into a tree along the Garden State Parkway after a collision with another car, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 12:46 p.m. Monday, May 23 on the parkway northbound at milepost 75.9 in Lacey Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. 

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in near the service area and one vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, he said.

EMS evaluated the occupants of the vehicles but they all refused further medical treatment, according to State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.