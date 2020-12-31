Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
$1,000 REWARD: Who Dumped Crated Dog In NJ Woods Near Gun Club?

Cecilia Levine
Ginger was crated and dumped in a wooded area of New Jersey earlier this week.
Ginger was crated and dumped in a wooded area of New Jersey earlier this week. Photo Credit: Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for dumping a crated dog in a wooded New Jersey area.

The Associated Humane Societies/Popcorn Park ACO Maria Cymanski responded to a  call for an abandoned dog near 1450 West Bay Ave., in Barnegat on Monday, Dec. 28.

There, she found a young, female Siberian Husky mix left in a crate in a wooded area near a gun club, initially spotted by a man leaving the gun club who went over to investigate.

The dog -- who had a pink collar and was not wearing tags or microchipped -- had broken out of the crate and was running around it with a leash attached to her. 

The Good Samaritan was able to secure the dog back in the crate, and move it out of the woods while he waited for the ACO to arrive.

Barnegat police and the Humane Law Enforcement Officer for Barnegat were alerted, Popcorn Park officials said.

Meanwhile, Maria brought the dog back to the Forked River facility. The dog was examined and given all the necessary vaccinations.

"We can't imagine what goes through someone's mind when they commit such an act of cruelty toward a helpless animal," Popcorn Park officials said 

"How someone could lock this dog in a crate, leave her in a rural, wooded area, and turn their back on her and walk away is beyond us."

Anyone with information is urged to email palasits385@barnegatpolice.us.

The dog has been named Ginger, and was described as an "incredibly sweet, friendly, happy dog... full of energy and life," Popcorn Park officials said.

Ginger loves people and is forgiving, they said. She is not currently available for adoption, as she is on a stray-hold. 

When she does become available, she will be posted to the Popcorn Park Facebook page Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter; website: www.ahscares.org; and all adoption websites. 

