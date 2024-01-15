Mark Carey, Jr., 19, of South Amboy, is believed to have been driving the 1999 Ford Explorer that struck a female pedestrian in the shoulder of Route 35 south and Bay Avenue in Brick Township around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police David Forrester said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical and Carey's Explorer was identified as the suspect vehicle through an investigation involving multiple agencies, Billhimer said.

Carey was arrested at his home in South Amboy without incident, and thereafter processed at Brick Township police headquarters. Carey was subsequently taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Carey has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in the Death of Another, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Failing to Report an Accident, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane of Travel, all in connection to the same crash.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, or Patrolman Scott Mesmer of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100

