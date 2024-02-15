Livoti's Old World Market said it will open its newest store in Brick Township on Thursday, Mar. 7. The store will be located in the Laurel Square shopping plaza on Route 88.

This will be the fifth market for Livoti's, which started in 2010 with its first store in Aberdeen. The other three markets are in Monmouth County in Freehold, Marlboro, and Middletown.

Fans of Livoti's said they were thrilled when then opening date for the Brick store was announced.

"I can't wait," one person commented on Instagram. "I've been to other locations but to have you in my neighborhood will be great!"

"I’m buying two loaves of the bastone bread," another Instagram commenter said. "One to eat while I shop and one to take home."

"Don't forget the mozzarella!" Livoti's replied.

The Brick market will also be the first location to feature a liquor store called Livoti's Beer, Wine & Fine Spirits. A Facebook post from Livoti's on Tuesday, Jan. 16 showed a large beer cooler space.

Livoti's was founded by John Livoti, who was inspired to open his own store after growing up working in Italian supermarkets, according to the market's website.

"The Livoti family was eager to bring their love of delicious food, a friendly face, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere to central New Jersey," Livoti's website said. "The store was staffed with his daughter, his son-in-law, his two sons, his uncle, and his wife."

Livoti's has a full bakery and deli in its stores. It also has many other grocery staples, pizza, and a floral department.

A ribbon cutting and opening celebration will be held when the Brick store officially opens on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 9 a.m.

