The explosion occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 253 Neptune Drive, Stafford police said.

The unidentified man was found on his front lawn, police said.

The man was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, police said.

The scene is under a joint investigation with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.