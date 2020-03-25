Pizza For COVID-19 Shut-Ins, Thanks To Toms River Police

There is a tasty reward for sheltering in place from the coronavirus in Toms River.

In the spirit of Great American Takeout Day, the Toms River PBA, FOP and Police Foundation are donating pies to the first 300 customers at specified pizzerias on Thursday.

Mention “TRPD Pizza Pies” when ordering one pizza per family while supplies last.

"We are here for our community to support our residents and our local businesses," the Toms River Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to our brothers and sisters at Lacey PBA for initiating this program."

The six local pizzerias that will deliver 50 pre-paid pizzas each:

Brooklyn Square Pizza Toms River, 1898 Hinds Road;

Charlie's Pizza & Restaurant, 860 Fischer Boulevard;

Capones Gourmet Pizza and Pasta House, 17 Washington Street;

Giampapa's Pizza, 1808 Route 37 East;

Al's Pizza, 1231 Route 166;‬

Positano Restaurant Fine Italian Cuisine, 1012 Cox Cro Road.

