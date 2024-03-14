Lakewood Man Sold Fake US Postage Stamps Online: Prosecutor

The fake stamps originated in China, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Yisroel Kornik was charged with counterfeiting on Tuesday, March 12 in connection with a series of events that occurred in Lakewood from October 2023 through March 2024, the prosecutor said.

This charge is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

The investigation determined that Kornik had been selling the stamps on various online platforms such as Amazon and Walmart, Billhimer said.

Kornik received multiple notices from United States Customs and Border Protection that the stamps he was ordering and reselling were counterfeit, the prosecutor said.

"Despite being notified that the stamps were fake, Kornik continued to import counterfeit stamps in large denominations," he said.

On Tuesday, detectives made a warranted search on Kornik’s residence. They seized stamps valued at more than $10,000, he said.

Kornik was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was taken to Ocean County Jail, processed, and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

