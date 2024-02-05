Keyport Man Sentenced In Jersey Shore Cocaine-Dealing Ring

Mark Capichana, 56, of Keyport, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 2 to 14 years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced. Capichana received two seven-year sentences that will run consecutively after entering a guilty plea.

Capichana was arrested as part of "Operation Checkmate," an investigation between June and October 2021. The operation targeted "high-level cocaine distribution" in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties, as well as New York City.

Three cocaine networks were identified for importing more than three kilograms per week into the New Jersey counties. "Operation Checkmate" ended on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with 24 people arrested for various drug-dealing crimes.

Investigators searched Capichana's home and business in Keyport on the day of the arrests. Officers found about 1,455 grams of cocaine and $166,000 in both locations.

Capichana was taken to the Ocean County Jail. He was later released on bail.

"Operation Checkmate" uncovered more than four kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, 10 vehicles, other illegal drugs, and $650,000 from 24 search warrants. Police also seized seven guns, including three "ghost guns," three handguns, and one pistol-grip shotgun.

Dale McCord, 46, of Manalapan Township, was sentenced on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, to ten years in state prison. State Department of Corrections records said he'll be eligible for parole on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, state police, and the New York City Police Department helped many police departments across New Jersey in "Operation Checkmate."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.