Troopers responded to Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Manchester Township at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, according to a state police spokesperson. Police had received a report of a hunter who discovered "human remains."

The Byrne State Forest is the second largest state forest at more than 38,000 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. The Pine Barrens forest has many outdoor recreational activities and includes Whitesbog Village, which is a historic home to blueberry and cranberry farming.

State police also said the investigation is ongoing and there was no other information available.

