Faulty Dishwasher Killed 77-Year-Old Woman In Berkeley Township Fire: Prosecutor

The woman's name has not been released because officials have not been able to locate next of kin, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Thursday, July 20, at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Berkeley Township Police Department and Berkeley Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at 1 Miles Pond Road.

During fire suppression efforts, the woman's body was found in the dining room of the structure, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in the kitchen of the structure — more specifically in the dishwasher — and that "a failure of energized electrical equipment cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire," Billhimer said.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, he said.

“We have been unable to locate any next of kin for the victim that perished in this fire," the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information concerning this victim, including any family members, is urged to call Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3524.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.