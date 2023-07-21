Victim Of Dishwasher FIre ID'd In Berkeley Township

Janet Conroy died in the fire at her home at 1 Miles Pond Road in Berkeley Township on Thursday, July 20, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., the Berkeley Township Police Department and Berkeley Township Fire Departments were dispatched to the fire.

During fire suppression efforts, Conroy's body was found in the dining room of the structure, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in the kitchen of the structure — more specifically in the dishwasher — and that "a failure of energized electrical equipment cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire," Billhimer said.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, he said.

