Fair 77°

SHARE

Family Of Driver, 24, Killed In GSP Crash Gets $2.15M Settlement From Dump Truck Owner

The estate of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway has reportedly settled a lawsuit against his former employer for $2.15 million.

Brandon Lawson
Brandon Lawson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / FAMILY PHOTO
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Brandon Lawson, of Manchester Township, was driving a dump truck owned by Farmingdale-based Galderese Trucking when its brakes failed on the southbound Parkway in Egg Harbor Township in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities said.

The truck veered off the road, struck a guardrail and then rolled onto the median, New Jersey State Police said at the time.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

His love for trucks led the Manchester Township High School graduate -- a gentle giant who was variously known as "Big B" and "Bubba" -- to pursue a commercial driver's license that launched his career in trucking, loved ones said following his death.

They settled a lawsuit with the trucking company earlier this summer, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE