Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up On NJ Beach

The whale's carcass washed up along the shores of Long Branch on Saturday, Aug. 12, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

With the support of Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS), the MMSC was working with local officials to secure the animal and develop plans for a necropsy (animal autopsy).

Information gathered through that examination will include measurements and photographs, along with biological samples collected to learn more about the whale’s physiology and document any factors that may have contributed to the animal’s death.

More than a dozen dead mammals have been reported along New Jersey's beaches since December.

