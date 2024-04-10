Carole Stevenson pulled away from a stop sign in a 2018 Kia at the intersection of Toms River Road (Route 571) and Lakehurst Avenue, when she was struck by a 2007 Jeep just before 7 a.m., Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

Stevenson was attended to by Jackson EMS, and taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she died just after 8 a.m., Kunz said.

Stevenson's obituary remembered her as a talented and adventurous person who was a "master of crafts, loved magic," and adored her grandchildren.

She was identified by The Lakewood Scoop as a paraprofessional in the Lakewood School District. Daily Voice has reached out to the district's superintendent, Laura Winters, for comment.

This crash continues to be under investigation. Any person having information regarding this crash my contact Jackson Twp. Police Officer Donald Lasko at 732-928-1111 x2406.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.