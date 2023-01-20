Popular Asbury Park Restaurant Langosta Lounge To Shutter: Report

A popular restaurant on the Asbury Park boardwalk is closing after 15 years, NorthJersey.com reports.

The Marilyn Schlossbach Group announced that Langosta Lounge will close Saturday, Feb. 4.

Langosta Lounge featured "vacation-inspired cuisine and cocktails," according to its Facebook page, and provided space for live music. They've been run by Schlossbach and her husband, Scott Szegeski, since 2008.

The restaurant, along with adjoining Salt Water Market, Asbury Park Yacht Club and Pop's Garage, will be taken over by BarCo Brands, run by Andrea Pappas, Greg Bartz and Phil Villapiano, the outlet said.

“To take over a space from Marilyn Schlossbach, such an Asbury Park icon and pioneer, and a woman who has done so much for the community and the hospitality industry, feels very special to me and is truly a dream come true.” Pappas said in a news release.

